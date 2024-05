KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An EF0 briefly touched down Tuesday afternoon in Henry County east of Calhoun, Missouri, the National Weather Service said.

The tornado lifted the roof off a metal building and tossed the sides as well as some of the lighter contents of the building.

From just north of Missouri State Highway OO, the tornado continued northeast for 0.30 miles.

The storm's winds were estimated to have peaked at 85 mph.

Minor tree damage was also reported.

—