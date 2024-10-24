Efforts to ban flavored nicotine, tobacco products in Kansas City limits dead for now

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Efforts to ban businesses from selling flavored nicotine and tobacco products in Kansas City, Missouri, city limits are dead, for now.

On Thursday, the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council decided not to move forward with a proposal that would've put the ban in place.

Instead, the council held the proposal off docket, essentially meaning no action will be taken on the matter until a sponsor decides to propose it again.

KCMO Mayor Pro-Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw, who sponsored the ordinance, indicated at Thursday's meeting she would explore bringing a new proposal in the future.

Parks-Shaw didn't immediately indicate when she would do so.

DJ Yearwood, who supports a flavored nicotine ban, was disappointed in the council's decision but was hopeful for a change in the future.

"I am hopeful the council will recognize what is right and do what is right, but this at least gives us an opportunity to go back, to continue to have meetings and shore up those votes," Yearwood said.

KSHB 41's Isabella Ledonne reported KCMO's finance committee estimated there could be a sales and stamp tax loss between $1 and $6 million had the city banned the products.

The ban would've included vapes and menthol cigarettes, not marijuana products.

