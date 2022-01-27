Eisenhower Middle School awarded $250K for new artificial turf field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community members in Kansas City, Kansas, will soon have a new place to play sports thanks to a grant from the Kansas City Chiefs, the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools district was awarded $250,000 to install an artificial turf field at Eisenhower Middle School.

KCKPS was just one of many community-based agencies to receive the grant as part of a $6 million award that was allocated for field refurbishment.

“The Chiefs and the National Football League remain committed to sharing and growing the game of football – especially youth football – throughout the greater Kansas City region,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a press release. “We have remarkable relationships with the NFL Foundation and LISC Greater Kansas City, and as a result of another generous Grassroots grant, students at Eisenhower Middle School and Kansas City, Kansas, community members will have access to this new artificial turf field which will serve students and neighbors for many years to come.”

The field is expected to provide a safe playing surface for more than 2,200 people.