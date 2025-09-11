KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

—

Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations at two El Toro Loco restaurants in late July forced both locations to abruptly close, taking the community and workers by surprise.

Only one of the restaurants has reopened.

Kalie Eckstein greets customers at El Toro Loco with a smile.

El Toro Loco restaurant in KCK reopens after ICE operation; Lenexa location remains closed

“Hello, my name is Kalie," she says from her spot in the bar. "I'll be your server today.”

This is her second time working at the restaurant.

Eckstein decided to return after the restaurant lost employees during the ICE operation on July 30.

“I was completely heartbroken,” Eckstein said.

Her co-worker, Susan Alfaro, also came back.

Alfaro returned to her job as a server after seeing the news.

“It's the worst feeling ever because, you know, you can't do anything about it,” Alfaro said.

Now, El Toro Loco servers want to know why ICE was there.

A day after the operation, a Homeland Security official told KSHB 41 that "ICE was carrying out a criminal federal search warrant to rescue victims of human trafficking."

In a statement, ICE said, "Any individual illegally present in the United States who is encountered during an enforcement operation may be taken into custody."

We’ve asked ICE several questions over the last few days, including who was the target of the operation and what charges are being pursued?

ICE said the investigation is still ongoing, so there are no updates. We are also working to find out where those who were detained were taken.

The restaurant’s owner has faced some legal disputes. The U.S. Department of Labor sued the restaurants for allegedly denying minimum and overtime wages.

That case was settled.

The owner also had delinquent tax cases, some of which were settled shortly after the ICE operation.

We reached out to the owner, but did not get a response.

It’s still unclear if any of these actions are connected to the ICE operation.

The KCK location is open and hiring.

The Lenexa location doesn't have enough employees to reopen.

