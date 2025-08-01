ICE claims it was conducting federal search warrant during operation at El Toro Loco restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ICE claims it was conducting a criminal federal search warrant to rescue victims of human trafficking during an operation at two El Toro Loco restaurants Wednesday.

On Wednesday , agents from ICE and Homeland Security Investigations made several arrests at two El Toro Loco restaurants in Lenexa and Kansas City, Kansas.

VIDEO | HSI agents detain workers at El Toro Loco Mexican Bar and Grill in KCK

"ICE was carrying out a criminal federal search warrant to rescue victims of human trafficking," Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement Friday to KSHB 41 News.

According to Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation, a Kansas City area-based advocacy group, as many as 12 people were taken into custody late Wednesday morning and early Wednesday afternoon at the two locations.

KSHB 41 News viewer HSI agents have several employees of El Toro Loco in custody following an operation on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas.

The group said Thursday that three of the people taken into custody have since been released.

McLaughlin's statement is the first time since the operation that the department addressed the nature of the operation. A spokesperson told KSHB 41 News on Wednesday that they were "unable to provide any information" due to the ongoing investigation.

News spread quickly about the operations, leading to several witnesses responding to the Lenexa location as agents took employees into custody.

"Extremists and activists, one with their child in tow, tried to interfere with law enforcement by storming the restaurant, calling law enforcement Nazis and attempting to keep officers from leaving the scene," McLaughlin said in her statement. "Unfortunately, these types of smears and obstruction to law enforcement operations are becoming more and more common."

The department said it is primarily focused on public safety and national security threats, but that any person illegally present in the U.S. who is involved during an operation may be taken into custody and processed for removal.

