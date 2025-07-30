Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Photos show ICE, HSI operation Wednesday morning at Lenexa, KCK restaurant

Ice operation.png
KSHB 41 News viewer
HSI agents have several employees of El Toro Loco in custody following an operation on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas.
Ice operation.png
El Toro Loco KCK.png
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations agency conducted an operation Wednesday morning at restaurants in Lenexa and Kansas City, Kansas.

A KSHB 41 News viewer submitted photos showing HSI agents placing employees at the El Toro Loco Mexican Bar and Grill, at 10088 Woodland Road in handcuffs shortly before noon Wednesday.

KSHB 41 has reached out to ICE for additional information about Wednesday's operation.

Calls to the restaurant went unanswered around noon on Wednesday.

KSHB 41 News reporter Rachel Henderson reports a "closed" sign on the front entrance to the restaurant.

El Toro Loco Lenexa July 30.png

KSHB 41 News has also learned HSI agents conducted a related operation Wednesday morning at El Toro Loco's location in Village West in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCK El Toro Locl July 30.png

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us