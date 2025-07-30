Photos show ICE, HSI operation Wednesday morning at Lenexa, KCK restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations agency conducted an operation Wednesday morning at restaurants in Lenexa and Kansas City, Kansas.

A KSHB 41 News viewer submitted photos showing HSI agents placing employees at the El Toro Loco Mexican Bar and Grill, at 10088 Woodland Road in handcuffs shortly before noon Wednesday.

KSHB 41 has reached out to ICE for additional information about Wednesday's operation.

Calls to the restaurant went unanswered around noon on Wednesday.

KSHB 41 News reporter Rachel Henderson reports a "closed" sign on the front entrance to the restaurant.

KSHB 41 News has also learned HSI agents conducted a related operation Wednesday morning at El Toro Loco's location in Village West in Kansas City, Kansas.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

