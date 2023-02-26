Elderly female pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An elderly female pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run collision Saturday evening at 711 Bennington Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 7:17 a.m., the pedestrian was crossing Bennington Avenue from the east to the west, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. While in the northbound lane, the pedestrian was hit by a red vehicle. The driver left the scene after the crash and continued to drive north on Bennington.

The type of vehicle involved in the crash is unknown.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

KCPD is investigating the hit-and-run crash.