Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Elderly person dies Tuesday in Parkville trailer fire

img_4691_720.jpg
Steve Silvestri/KSHB 41
The Southern Platte Fire Protection District fought a fire Tuesday, March 12, in the 5900 block of NW 48th Street.
img_4691_720.jpg
Posted at 8:57 AM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 10:00:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An elderly woman died Tuesday morning in a trailer fire near Missouri 9 in Parkville.

The South Platte Fire Department was called to the 5900 block of NW 48th Street at 7 a.m.

Smoke and fire were showing from 75% of the trailer on arrival.

Firefighters entered the bedroom of the structure, but the woman was found in another area of the trailer.

The woman was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department provided mutual aid.

The state fire Marshall has been called to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone