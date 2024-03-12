Elderly person dies Tuesday in Parkville trailer fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An elderly woman died Tuesday morning in a trailer fire near Missouri 9 in Parkville.

The South Platte Fire Department was called to the 5900 block of NW 48th Street at 7 a.m.

Smoke and fire were showing from 75% of the trailer on arrival.

Firefighters entered the bedroom of the structure, but the woman was found in another area of the trailer.

The woman was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department provided mutual aid.

The state fire Marshall has been called to investigate the cause of the blaze.

