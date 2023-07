KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters found a woman dead inside a burning house Tuesday afternoon in the 5500 block of Hardesty Avenue.

Another resident was able to escape the blaze uninjured.

Smoke and fire was coming from the small, one-story house when crews arrived just after 3 p.m.

Bars on the windows made it harder for fire crews to get inside the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

