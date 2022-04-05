Election Day in Missouri will see decisions ranging from health levy to mayor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters have a chance to cast their ballot on a variety of issues across Missouri Tuesday. KSHB 41 News compiled a list of key races.

Nearly every voter in Kansas City’s limits will answer three questions. The city has posted information about the first two on its website.

Question 1: A vote "yes" gives city leaders permission to seek $750 million in bonds to repair, expand and improve the sewer system in Kansas City. This would not raise taxes.

Question 2: A vote "yes" renews a tax levy in place to fund nonprofit safety-net health services like University Health, Swope Health, and Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center, as well as help fund ambulance services. The levy has been in place since 2004 and requires a renewal vote every nine years. A yes vote would not raise taxes but maintain the current levy.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas as well as nine of the 12 city council members endorsed yes votes on both questions.

Question 3: A "yes" vote will remove roughly seven acres of land from the parks department. The department determined this land near 210 Highway and Searcy Creek Parkway in the Northland is not ideal for future park use.

Lee’s Summit, Independence, Parkville and Smithville all have mayoral elections Tuesday.

Nearly every school district has school board member positions up for election. Nine school districts have tax-levy or bond questions on Tuesday’s ballot.

Grandview will ask voters to approve three bond initiatives to renovate the city’s municipal complex, improve transportation-related projects like bridges, and renovate and buy new equipment for fire stations.

Sugar Creek voters will decide whether to create a chief of police position who is appointed, instead of electing a city marshal to oversee the police department.

Lee’s Summit voters will decide whether to add a 0.5 percent sales tax to fund police and fire projects. The city says the raise would still keep sales tax in Lee’s Summit lower than many other Jackson County municipalities.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters will need to present a form of identification.