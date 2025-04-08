Election leaders expect fewer than 15% of voters to cast ballots Tuesday

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

A small number of voters will have a big amount of responsibility Tuesday.

Election directors in Missouri expected about 15% of registered voters to cast ballots.

Many of the questions on ballots could impact the sales and property taxes everyone pays.

“Everybody complains that taxes are too high, and yet they don’t do anything to change it or to support it to see our services are improved,” said Jane Metzger, who voted in Platte County.

In her precinct, voters will decide whether to add a property tax to support the Park Hill School District. It will cost the average homeowner $230 per year.

“I’m anti-tax as much as anybody, I mean, anti-wasted tax, but I do think there are certain areas where we need to support one another, and that costs money,” said voter John Halpin.

There are 51,071 active voters registered within the Park Hill School District boundaries.

Leaders expect fewer than 8,000 to vote.

“If you live within that school district, it’s going to affect you one way or another,” explained Phil Huebner, who makes it a point to vote.

A similar property tax levy is on the ballot for Kansas City Public Schools. It will cost the average homeowner $240 per year.

Roughly 21,000 of the 139,641 registered voters in the district's boundaries will make Tuesday’s decision on whether to implement the tax.

“It’s important to me,” said voter Bob Jaben. “I think we should be careful with people’s tax dollars, and we want to have the best city we can afford.”

Many voters said they take it upon themselves to learn about the issues and vote in every election.

“I think it’s important money goes to education and that we take the time in situations like this to really sit down and understand how these things work,” added Jaydah Burton, voter.

Voters across Kansas City will decide whether to extend a 1/4-cent sales tax for the next 20 years. The $480 million it’s projected to raise would fund public safety initiatives like building a new city jail.

“It’s imperative we demand what we want for our future, so vote,” said voter River Young.

For context, the 2024 presidential election brought out 81% of voters in Platte County, 77% in Jackson County and 72% in Clay County.

In April 2024, Platte and Clay counties had 12% of voters participate in the election.

Jackson County had a 34% turnout in April 2024, but a contentious sales tax question about funding stadium projects for the Chiefs and Royals was on the ballot.

“It’s not just the presidential election that matters, it’s how your local government is spending your tax money,” said Kaylin Burris, voter.

