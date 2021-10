KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard II near Benton and Chestnut Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, is closed in both directions due to a fatal crash.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the crash which happened after 4 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash but it wasn't immediately clear how many victims there were.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.