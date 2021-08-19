Emergency crews arrive on scene of fatal crash near I-435 and Midland Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal traffic crash occurred Thursday afternoon on I-435 south of Midland Drive.

Kansas Highway Patrol told KSHB 41 News that there has been one death in connection with the crash, and at least two vehicles were involved.

The Shawnee, Kansas, Police Department is asking travelers to avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible.

A traffic crash just occurred on I-435 just south of Midland. Emergency crews are arriving on scene. Please avoid the area as traffic will likely back up. It is advisable to take an alternate route through the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/hPTlaX9uVK — Shawnee KS Police Department (@shawneeKSpolice) August 19, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.