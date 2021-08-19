Watch
Emergency crews arrive on scene of fatal crash near I-435 and Midland Drive

Courtesy Kansas City Scout camera
The scene of a fatal crash that occurred on I-435 south of Midland on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
Posted at 3:39 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 16:39:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal traffic crash occurred Thursday afternoon on I-435 south of Midland Drive.

Kansas Highway Patrol told KSHB 41 News that there has been one death in connection with the crash, and at least two vehicles were involved.

The Shawnee, Kansas, Police Department is asking travelers to avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

