Emergency crews battle 3-story fire in Kansas City's northeast

Charlie Keegan | KSHB 41 News
Posted at 5:12 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 07:09:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews were called to a three-story apartment fire early Tuesday morning in Kansas City's northeast.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a vacant apartment building at Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, just before 4:30 a.m.

Smoke and fire was reported coming from the three-story building upon arrival. Fire crews brought the fire under control.

Crews said the fire was at an older building with many voided spaces where the fire can live.

No injuries were reported.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

