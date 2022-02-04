Watch
2 people involved in plane crash at Johnson County Executive Airport

Posted at 12:21 PM, Feb 04, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Emergency crews in Johnson County, Kansas, responding to a plane crash Friday at Johnson County Executive Airport.

Crews were sent to the airport, located near Pflumm Road and 151st Street in Olathe, shortly before noon.

A spokesperson said two people appeared to be on the plane at the time of the crash. Initial reports indicate the plane's wings clipped trees near a field at the airport.

KSHB 41 News has crews on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

