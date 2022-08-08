Watch Now
Emergency road repair closes NB I-29 at U.S. 169 in Northland

KC Scout
Posted at 8:42 AM, Aug 08, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A stretch of northbound Interstate 29 at U.S. Highway 169 in the Northland was closed Monday morning to complete emergency road repairs.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the closure will allow crews to complete emergency bridge joint repairs.

The closure, which started at 8:30 a.m., could last through Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9.

Motorists will be redirected onto northbound U.S. 169 to Missouri Highway 152, where they can then go west to get back to I-29.

Emergency road repair

More information on the closure is available on MoDOT’s website.

