Employees, customers brave the heat to enjoy day at the Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The heatwave is not hurting the turnout at the Kansas City Zoo.

Friday, more than 1,700 guests were welcomed into the park by 1 p.m.

As the Kansas City area experiences dangerous temperatures, the zoo is working hard to keep employees, guests and the animals safe.

“We watch the temperature. When we get a feels-like temperature of 95, they get access to their inside bedrooms. That happened a few hours ago actually, it got really warm, really fast today," said Charlisa Shelly, chief people officer.

The zoo's polar bears have access to air conditioned rooms and the water is around 65 degrees. Many of the animals that do not enjoy sunbathing were given frozen fruit and ice pops throughout the day to cool off.

As for guests at the zoo, water misters are set up and around the park, as well as ice and water stations.

Several of the animal exhibits are indoors, giving guests and opportunity to get out of the sun.

The Kansas City Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.