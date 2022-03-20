Enchilada fundraiser benefits KCPD officer recovering from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An enchilada fundraiser was held from 12-6 p.m. Saturday at the Guadalupe Centers for Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Ofc. Lisa Sidenstick and her family.

Sidenstick has spent nearly the last 2 1/2 months in the hospital after contracting COVID-19.

While she’s still in the hospital recovering, her family is hopeful she will be home in the next two or three weeks.

Since being admitted, Sidenstick has faced a difficult journey .

Her father Joe Arce shared with KSHB 41 that almost a month ago, Sidenstick's condition had worsened to the point she was on the edge of death.

But “by the grace of God,” Arce says his daughter’s health is improving.

“He granted her a second chance at life, and we are so blessed,” Arce said. “The community, they come out and they give and they give. And today it’s just a good representation of the kindness of their heart.”

All proceeds from Saturday’s fundraiser are going to Sidenstick, a wife and mother of four, and her family as she relearns how to talk, write, walk and breathe on her own.

To raise money, the event included selling $10 enchilada plates along with raffles, a silent auction and desserts.

As a respected member of the Hispanic community, Arce — founder of KC Hispanic News — says his family is totally amazed at the support.

“We’re not accustomed to having received something like this. I’m used to covering something like this as a reporter in my newspaper," he said.

Sidenstick has worked as a KCPD officer for 10 years. Seeing some of her colleagues stop by the event as well as community members was “loud” for Arce, who is grateful for the opportunity to make things easier for his daughter as she continues her fight.

Attendee Lupe Carbajal, who is close with the Arce family, says Saturday was a “great turnout” and that everyone is praying for Sidenstick’s recovery.

“This shows a lot of love,” Carbajal said. “This shows that regardless of anything, people can come together in a time like this, and we’re very grateful for this.”

Organizers were expecting to serve 1,000 plates. The final total raised has not been announced yet.

