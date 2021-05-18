Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 15-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a 15-year-old girl.

Police say 15-year-old Loretta R. Neall may be with 38-year-old Jerll S. Broughton.

According to the Highway Patrol, officers were notified of a possible kidnapping in the 44-hundred block of Jackson Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

Officers say Loretta Neall was forcefully grabbed and pushed into a vehicle by Broughton and a second suspect.

The vehicle and the second suspect were found, however the victim and Broughton are still missing.

Officers say Loretta Neall was wearing a white spaghetti strap shirt, red shorts and red slippers.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.