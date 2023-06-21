Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Oak Grove Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing man overnight.

According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Christopher Essman was last seen on Monday morning around 7:20 a.m. leaving the Lee's Summit Police Department.

Authorities say Essman is schizophrenic and has not been taking his medications.

Police say he was involved in two motor vehicle accidents and claimed voices told him to strike other vehicles.

Police say he was wearing a gray Under Armour hooded sweathshirt, light blue jeans and black Addidas shoes.

If you see him, authorities ask you to call 911 or call the Oak Grove Police Department at 816-795-1960 or 816-690-3773.