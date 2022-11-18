Endangered Silver advisory alert issued from Harrisonville Police Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Harrisonville Police department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing woman from University Health Truman Medical Center.

74-year-old Margorie Nell Tompkins was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

She has brown and gray hair, hazel eyes and uses a wheelchair and walker.

She was taken to University Health for a medical appointment from Meadow View Health and Rehab and was never picked up or transported back to the facility.

If you see her, or know anything about her whereabouts, you're asked to immediately call 911 or the Harrisonville Police Department at 816-380-8940.