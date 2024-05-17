Endangered Silver Advisory for missing Blue Springs woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing Blue Springs woman.

60-year-old Lawanda R. Murry was last seen about 7:20 p.m. Thursday at her home in the 700 block of SW Shadow Glen Drive in Blue Springs.

Police say she walked away from her home and didn't come back.

She was wearing a sports bra and a multi-colored robe with flowers.

Police say she has dementia, has a history of wandering and is not familiar with the area.

If you see her, call 911 or the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0152.