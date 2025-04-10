Watch Now
Endangered Silver Advisory for missing Raytown man who walked away Wednesday from group home

Raytown Police Department
Anthony McKinney, Missing Raytown man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory late Wednesday night for a missing adult male.

Anthony McKinney was last seen walking away from a group home at about 5 p.m. at 7141 Sterling Ave, in Raytown.

McKinney is Black, 63 years old, autistic, and suffers from schizophrenia, police said. 

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and was wearing a blue shirt, black sweat pants, and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Anthony McKinney should call 911

