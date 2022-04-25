Endangered silver advisory canceled as Riverside man found safely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update: Around 1:35 a.m. Monday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol sent an update, stating that the silver advisory is canceled, as Mauer was located safely.

Original story: The Riverside Police Department needs your help finding a missing man.

Robert Mauer has been missing since 9 a.m. Sunday, April 24.

He was last seen near 3100 NW Vivion Road in Riverside, Mo.

He is 66 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 199 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos on both hands and hair that reaches his shoulders.

Mauer has dementia and bipolar disorder.

Police say he left the Windemere Care facility.

If you see him or know where he might be, call 911 or the Riverside Police Department at 816-741-1191.