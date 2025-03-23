Watch Now
Endangered Silver Advisory issued for 83-year-old Gladstone woman

Missouri State Highway Patrol
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for an 83-year-old Gladstone woman.

Judith Layton left her home, 7301 N. Norton Ave., at an unknown time Sunday morning.

She was contacted by phone at 8 a.m. but has not been heard from since.

Her vehicle was pinged on Interstate 35 in Olathe traveling in an unknown direction. She drives a white 2011 Toyota Highlander with Missouri license plate LA8W6N.

Authorities described Layton as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 162 pounds. She has white hair and green eyes.

Layton has dementia.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911 and/or the Gladstone Police Department at 816-436-3550.

