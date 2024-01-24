Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing 75-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for 75-year-old Rowena Touchette.

She has on-set dementia and left her home in the 3600 block of Butler Valley Drive in Imperial, Missouri about noon Wednesday.

She never returned home and was last seen via traffic cameras traveling in her vehicle on I-70 near the 183.4 mile marker at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

MSHP says a financial transaction with her bank card occurred at 9:25 p.m. in Baldwin City, Kansas.

She's believed to be driving a Blue 2015 Toyota RAV 4 with Missouri license plate VA8X8J.

Call 911 if you see her.