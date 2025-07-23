KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

As Leavenworth works to preserve its historic charm, city leaders are focused on future moves to boost business development—especially downtown.

Entrepreneurs find support and opportunity in Downtown Leavenworth

Through grants, tax incentives, and state partnerships, the city is actively investing in small businesses, new and existing.

“Leavenworth is about opportunity,” said Penny Holler, Assistant City Manager. “The city tries to make sure this is a welcoming business environment.”

City officials say they’ve rolled out multiple programs aimed at helping entrepreneurs start or expand their businesses. That includes a downtown building improvement grant offering between $5,000 to $15,000, a property tax rebate program, and access to low-interest loans through Network Kansas.

“We also partner with the state to provide tax credits and grants for accessibility upgrades,” said Holler. “We want to make sure everyone can get in our downtown businesses.”

For Cari Payer, the city’s support—and its sense of community—played a major role in her decision to stay in Leavenworth long-term.

“The community has been so welcoming towards towards any sort of crazy idea that I've had, or, Hey, let's try this new thing. If you're really open with everybody. They tend to really embrace it," said Payer.

She moved to the city in 2020 with her active-duty military spouse, expecting to stay less than a year. Five years later, she owns First City Creative, a downtown art space and studio and First City Soda.

“Being a business owner is about contributing to the community—and the community gives right back,” said Payer.

While foot traffic isn’t always consistent—especially on slower days like Mondays—Payer and other business owners believe the downtown is gaining momentum.

“There's a lot more people that come around downtown that I think people really realize.”

City leaders said while the city of Leavenworth continues to grow, business development will remain a key focus.

“I think that's what's exciting about being in downtown Leavenworth is we want to be that partner and come alongside local businesses whether that's financial incentives whether that's trying something new this is a place you can really be a part of the community really shine and grow," said Holler.

