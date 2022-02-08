Environmental problems prompt takeover of St. Joseph business

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A federal judge has ordered that a receiver take over facilities owned by a pesticide manufacturing company in St. Joseph, which has been accused for years of not complying with environmental laws regarding hazardous waste.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that a receiver was appointed last month for facilities owned by HPI Products Inc., St. Joe Properties LLC, and William Garvey.

A woman who answered the phone at HPI on Tuesday said no one was available to comment.

The defendants operate six facilities in St. Joseph that manufacture, store and distribute pesticides. Since at least 2007, thousands of containers of hazardous and non-hazardous chemicals have been stored at the sites, some of which are dilapidated, according to the EPA.

The federal and Missouri state government have pursued legal action against the companies and Garvey since 2008, alleging multiple violations of environmental laws. They also allege the companies did not follow terms of a 2011 settlement requiring them to clean up their facilities.

The judge's order grants a June 2021 motion that temporarily freezes the defendants' assets and enables the receiver to take control of the buildings, assets, and limited operations for 60 days.

The receiver will determine if the defendants have the assets to comply with the 2011 settlement.