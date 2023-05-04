EPA Approves Kansas Request for Cheaper E15 Gas This Summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday the State of Kansas announced the Environmental Protection Agency approved the state's request to sell E15 gasoline this summer.

It gives drivers one more, cheaper option at the pump.

The move could save you a quarter per gallon if you choose to use it.

"Less expensive, environmentally friendly, and made by local farmers," said Ron Seeber, Renew Kansas Biofuels Association President and CEO.

Seeber says it's gasoline blended with 15-percent ethanol. He says it makes the fuel cheaper, and makes it burn cleaner.

Some mechanics we called in the Kansas City area say it could cause problems in older, or more sensitive engines.

However a few more say it's okay, adding that we're already burning billions of gallons a year of E10 fuel in America, which is composed of only a five-percent difference.

"You don't want to go over 15 for sure," said Hardy Christensen, the owner of Anders Automotive.

"But do I say it's okay? Yes. As an enthusiast we love it. It's a really high-octane fuel and you won't really notice a fuel economy loss at only 15-percent."

So, if you're driving something from 2001 or newer, many mechanics say you're good to go.

"Especially if you're getting on the road and burning it right away and you're not parking your car for a year, the more you burn it's not going to hurt your car," Christensen said.

