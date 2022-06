KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Equipment issues at an Evergy substation in parts Kansas City, Missouri, left about 7,000 customers without power on Monday.

A spokesperson for Evergy told KSHB 41 News crews were in route to the substation to evaluate the issue.

Evergy didn't immediately have an estimate on how long it might take crews to restore power.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

