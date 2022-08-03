Eric Schmitt wins republican nomination for Missouri U.S. Senate seat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters selected Eric Schmitt as the republican nomination for the Missouri U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, according to NBC News.

Schmitt currently serves as Missouri Attorney General.

He won the nomination after defeating a crowded field including former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler.

Schmitt, who’s served as AG since 2018, first announced his bid last March.

His announcement came just weeks after Roy Blunt announced he wouldn’t seek reelection.

Schmitt's political experience includes his time as a state representative in the 15th district.

He also previously served as the state treasurer.

Current Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appointed Schmitt.

