Erosion concerns lead to closure of part of Winner Road in Independence

Winner Road from 9th St to Arlington St closed until future notice
Posted at 10:22 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 11:22:11-04

INDEPENDENCE, Mo — Independence’s Municipal Services Department announced Thursday morning they are closing Winner Road from 9th St to Arlington St until further notice.

The department says the road conditions are too hazardous to drive currently due to the road erosion.

The department has listed a detour route on their Twitter page.

