Erosion concerns lead to closure of part of Winner Road in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo — Independence’s Municipal Services Department announced Thursday morning they are closing Winner Road from 9th St to Arlington St until further notice.

The department says the road conditions are too hazardous to drive currently due to the road erosion.

City staff have determined the condition of the road is hazardous due to erosion undercutting it. Please use adjacent streets and the designated detour route. Updates will be provided as they are available. Thank you for your patience. — @cityofIndepmo (@CityOfIndepMO) August 25, 2022

The department has listed a detour route on their Twitter page.

