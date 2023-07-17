ESPN's Jeff Passan suffers broken back from falling tree limb in Friday's storm in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ESPN insider Jeff Passan shared Monday that he was injured in Friday's storm that swept through Kansas City after he was struck by a large falling tree limb.

Passan shared on Twitter that he broke his back from the hit, but that the vertebra fracture will heal.

"I will be better. I'm hoping the pain subsides between now and the trade deadline," he shared.

Passan also took time to thank those closest to him and the hospital staff for their support.

"I so appreciate your care and diligence," he stated.

While Passan's back may be out of service for the time being, he said his arms and fingers are still functioning and his phone is still open to those who help him deliver the news.

