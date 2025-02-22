Eudora High School seniors prepare for college despite potentially fewer snow days

KSHB 41 reporter Fe Silva covers education stories involving K-12. Share your story idea with Fe.

On Thursday, most K-12 schools in the area, including Eudora schools, were not in session because of the weather.

At the same time, universities like KU held normal classes.

For example, Eudora High School has had eight snow days so far. Less than ten miles away, KU has had five.

The seniors there know that the number of "days off" might be reduced as they head to college, but they are okay with that.

“Maybe I'll change my mind in a couple of years, but I really don't see myself being frustrated if I have to go to class in the snow or something,” said senior Payton Hoover.

Hoover plans to attend the University of Arkansas after graduating high school. She used the snow days to be productive.

“I could catch up on my college coursework, which is really helpful,” Hoover said.

Her classmate Nathan Steinlage also made the most out of the snow days.

“To make some money, relax, and finish any homework,” he said. “I feel like it's an early spring break.”

KSHB

Eudora High School Principal Bill DeWitt believes that the students will not have a hard time transitioning from high school to college when it comes to snow days.

He says they will find a solution.

“As they become adults, they learn other methods to get to work, whether it be driving themselves or getting out to pick up a shovel and clear their way out of the driveway to go to work,” DeWitt said.

KSHB

Like many others, DeWitt feels snow days have changed over the years, as he recalls his college days.

“It doesn't feel like we ever took any days off because of the weather,” DeWitt said. “The world has changed a little bit.”

Superintendent Stu Moeckel is in charge of calling the snow days.

“I think we always look at the past with rose-colored glasses,” Moeckel said.

KSHB

“I don't know that we're calling snow days anymore or less than we have in the last decade,” Moeckel said.

The district plans to add extra days at the end of the school year to make up for the snow days. A final decision is yet to be made.

While some are done with snow for the season, others would take another day at home.

“I don't complain about any snow days,” Steinlage said.

—