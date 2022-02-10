Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

EV owners eligible for new rebate from Evergy

items.[0].image.alt
Joe St. George
Charging stations for electric vehicles
Posted at 2:06 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 15:06:33-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area utility company Evergy announced Thursday it is expanding rebates and infrastructure around electric vehicles.

The company said people who own or lease EVs and participate in the utility’s time-of-use program would be eligible for a $500 rebate to help install 240-volt charging stations at their homes.

Thursday’s announcement would also provide for a $250 payment for including the 240-volt outlet in the home at the time it is constructed.

The utility says the rebates, part of a recently approved transportation electrification plan by the Missouri Public Service Commission, would be available starting as soon as April 1, 2022.

“These new programs will ensure a smooth transition for our customers as they purchase electric vehicles and will help cover costs for at-home EV charging,” Kim Winslow, senior director of energy solutions at Evergy, said in a release. “Faster charging provides time savings for customers and allows vehicles to be refilled during off-peak hours when electricity is cheaper, and renewables are at their highest production on the grid.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!