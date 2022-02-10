EV owners eligible for new rebate from Evergy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area utility company Evergy announced Thursday it is expanding rebates and infrastructure around electric vehicles.

The company said people who own or lease EVs and participate in the utility’s time-of-use program would be eligible for a $500 rebate to help install 240-volt charging stations at their homes.

Thursday’s announcement would also provide for a $250 payment for including the 240-volt outlet in the home at the time it is constructed.

The utility says the rebates, part of a recently approved transportation electrification plan by the Missouri Public Service Commission, would be available starting as soon as April 1, 2022.

“These new programs will ensure a smooth transition for our customers as they purchase electric vehicles and will help cover costs for at-home EV charging,” Kim Winslow, senior director of energy solutions at Evergy, said in a release. “Faster charging provides time savings for customers and allows vehicles to be refilled during off-peak hours when electricity is cheaper, and renewables are at their highest production on the grid.”

—