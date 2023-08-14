Evergy alerts customers of scam taking personal, credit card information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy is alerting customers of a scam targeting those trying to "establish service or pay their Evergy bill."

The energy company warns that when customers Google search for "pay Evergy,” “Evergy bill,” “Evergy electric,” or similar search results, advertisements with fake websites and phone numbers appear.

Evergy says if the phone numbers are dialed, a scammer will answer and work to get personal and credit card information from the caller.

Anyone who sees a fake Evergy advertisement on the internet is asked to report it to Evergy's website.

Evergy shared the following tips to avoid falling for scams:



Don't give away personal information over the phone if you aren't positive who you are speaking to.

If something seems off, hang up the phone and directly contact the company through the phone number on their website.

Make sure you are paying your bills through Evergy's official website.

Keep in mind that caller ID can be inaccurate.

—