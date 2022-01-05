Evergy announces plans for Kansas City solar array project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy announced Wednesday that it will be adding 10 megawatts of new solar energy to its Hawthorne power plant in Kansas City, Missouri, pending regulatory approval.

If approved, the project is expected to operate by fall 2022.

“Our Hawthorn power plant is a prime location to showcase Kansas City’s commitment to renewable energy and our city’s forward-thinking progress,” Chuck Caisley, Evergy senior vice president and chief customer officer, said. “Bringing this renewable energy to Hawthorn will limit the expense by using infrastructure already in place.”

The solar array is planned to consist of more than 22,000 solar panels built on 67 acres of land, according to a release .

Half of the energy produced by the array will be available to the nearly 1,200 participants currently enrolled in Evergy’s Solar Subscription program, while the other half will be for all Evergy customers.