Evergy implementing new billing policy for Missouri customers in October

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beginning in October, Evergy is implementing changes to the way it charges customers in Missouri during certain parts of the day.

Evergy said it will implement "time-based" rates during what the company considers "peak hours," which are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The rates will vary depending on which plan customers choose. Evergy will offer four plans, and the details of those plans can be found on Evergy's website.

Customers who don't select a plan will automatically be enrolled in the default Standard Peak Saver plan.

Kelli Kolich, a spokesperson for Evergy, explained to KSHB 41 what customers enrolled in the default plan can expect.

Customers with the Standard Peak Saver plan will be charged 36 cents during peak hours and nine cents during non-peak hours.

The flat rate is currently 14 cents per kilowatt, but will change to nine cents by the fall.

On weekends and holidays, time-based rates will not be used.

Kolich said customers can prepare by watching the way they use energy during peak hours.

"So if customers are interested in seeing additional savings in their bill, modifying their behavior just little bit during that time frame, that's where they can pay attention," Kolich said.

Kolich said air conditioners, washers, dryers and dishwashers are household appliances that often use the most energy.

