Evergy ordered to explain $1.2 billion spending increase

Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 15, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The Kansas Corporation Commission is requiring Evergy, the largest electric company in Kansas City, to explain a $1.2 billion increase in capital spending compared to projections shared by its Sustainability Transformation Plan last year.

The order, given Thursday morning, states the company must schedule an explainer workshop before Sept. 30 with the expectation it must take place before Dec. 1.

There, Evergy will answer questions from commissioners and the Citizens Utility Ratepayer Board after filing a comprehensive financial model to aid in explaining its overspending.

The KCC filed a report expressing concern over expenditures being 21.8% greater than the company had projected in its 2021 five-year plan. This increased spending projection is atop an already $1 billion increase from Evergy's 2020 plan.

"Evergy's Capital Improvement Plan affects the majority of Kansans and thus requires public scrutiny," the order states.

The workshop will be viewable to the public via the KCC's YouTube channel.

