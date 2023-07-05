Evergy reports around 14k customers facing outages after overnight thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 14,000 Evergy customers are facing power outages 6 a.m. Wednesday after overnight thunderstorms swept through the Kansas City area.

BPU reports 30 outages impacting 661 customers, while Independence Power & Light report 12 outages affecting 949 customers.

The outages come after storms brought 68 miles per hour winds to the region.

Kansas City, Missouri, and St. Joseph are among the areas experiencing an influx of outages.

To track outages in your area, you can view the Evergy outage map by clicking here.

Over 28,556 customers experienced outages around 1:15 a.m.

Some downed trees and tree limbs have been reported Wednesday morning.

KSHB 41 News reporter Daniela Leon spotted a downed tree that damaged a vehicle.