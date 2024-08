KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A severe thunderstorm packing winds of more than 80 mph moved through the metro area Wednesday night and left over 100,00 Evergy customers without power.

In a statement posted on their website, Evergy reported wind damage affected customers in the Salina, Topeka, Lawrence and Kansas City areas.

Emergency crews responded to numerous reports of tree limbs and power lines blown down by the storm.

Power crews will begin restoration efforts as soon after the storm passes.