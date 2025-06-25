KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many escape the summer heat by turning on air conditioning, but others are not as fortunate to have access to a working, efficient unit.

Evergy, Salvation Army give away free fans to keep Kansas Citians cool

The Salvation Army and Evergy teamed up again this year to make sure air stays circulating in Kansas City homes.

“For us, it's a health and safety issue. We want to keep people cool. We know during the summer, if people aren't hydrated and aren't cool, it could be really dangerous for them,” said Maj. Xavier Montenegro, Salvation Army's divisional secretary KC area commander.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB

The two organizations handed out around 500 free fans early Wednesday morning at the Salvation Army location at 60th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Some people had been waiting in line since 4:30 a.m. — the giveaway wasn’t slated to start until 7:30 a.m. It started early, at 7 a.m., due to such a long line impeding traffic.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB

KSHB 41 News reporter Claire Bradshaw heard from one woman who did not want to be on camera. She said she needed a fan for her family because her AC unit did not work. The woman said she had children and pets in her home to keep cool.

“If you can make sure that you're checking on your neighbors, checking on your family... We say it all the time. Our elderly friends and neighbors and pets, just make sure that you're checking on people that you care about,” said Courtney Lewis, Evergy spokesperson.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB

This year, Evergy purchased and donated 3,000 fans to the Salvation Army to be delivered to other locations like Wichita, Lawrence, Topeka and St. Joseph.

Some tips from Evergy to keep your home cool and cost-efficient this summer include:



Adjust your AC slightly higher.

Switch ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise and turn them off when you’re not in a room.

Close drapes, curtains and blinds during the hottest part of the day, especially if windows are southern-facing.

Evergy has an interactive map for more energy-saving tips here.

