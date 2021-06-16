Evergy: System ready to handle demand amid high temps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rolling blackouts associated with increased energy demand in February have many wondering how the system will handle demand as temperatures near 100 degrees this summer.

On Wednesday, Evergy said its system should be able to handle the demand.

“Our system is ready for summer’s 100-degree days and to provide reliable electricity as customers aim to stay comfortable,” said Evergy senior Vice President and chief customer officer Chuck Caisley said in a release. “We appreciate the Evergy plant and field employees who work in harsh conditions to make sure our customers have the power they need.”

The region’s largest utility provider does plan to activate its Energy Savings Event program for customers who are participating in program.