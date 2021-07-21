Evergy warning customers against scammers posing as company representatives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy is warning customers of scam reports it's received from customers.

In a press release, the company said the scammers are calling customers claiming to be Evergy representatives.

The scammers are then asking customers for immediate payment to avoid disconnection of services.

In the calls, the scammers claim the customer's checks were bounced and ask for credit and debit card information. In some cases, they also ask customers to use pre-paid credit cards.

Evergy says it will never request payments from customers on the same day as disconnection. It also said it will never ask customers to purchase a pre-paid debit or credit card.