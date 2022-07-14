KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy is working to restore power to the University of Missouri-Kansas City schools of medicine and dentistry along with the Hospital Hill Apartments after an outage Wednesday night.

UMKC canceled dental clinics for Thursday, and both schools are remotely learning and working through the outage.

The outage occurred underground in the part of the electrical grid that provides power to Hospital Hill and surrounding areas.

As crews worked overnight, the number of affected customers dropped from 700 initially to 450 by around 9 a.m. Thursday, according to Evergy.

A cable failure has been identified as the cause of the issue. Due to temperature fluctuation, heat caused the cable to expand during the day and contract when temperatures cooled at night.

Evergy says "the fact that the problem is underground will make the repair more difficult and time consuming."

Repairs were expected to be complete "late afternoon or evening" Thursday. By around 11 a.m. an Evergy representative told KSHB 41 some areas may be restored as early as noon.

"Restoration is going well and we anticipate most customers will be restored by noon. The Sheraton and UMKC Dental will remain out until likely late this afternoon," the Evergy representative said in a statement.

