Evergy working to restore power to thousands of customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The storms that pushed through the Kansas City area last night left plenty of damage in their wake.

Among the ongoing problems are thousands without power.

As of 8 a.m., Evergy, the region’s largest utility provider reported more than 48,000 customers without power, according to its outage map .

An Evergy spokesperson said more than 75,000 customers were without power at the storm's peak overnight.

"The storm moved slowly through the area and did extensive damage," Evergy spokesperson Andrew Baker said. "Crews are working and have restored power to more than 25 percent of customers affected."

Baker said all available crews have been called in. Customers can report an outage by calling 1-888-LIGHT-KC.

The outages were affecting businesses that were still waiting for power to be restored, and some transportation and public services.

On June 8, some RideKC services may be affected by the storm that came through the region last night. The safety of our customers and employees is our top concern following the storm. https://t.co/XhIcXOG6YD#kctraffic #kcweather pic.twitter.com/WI5DHuV40M — RideKC (@RideKCTransit) June 8, 2022

Due to the storms last night, Mallinson Elementary does not have electricity and it is unknown if it will be restored today. We are canceling summer school and Kids Safari at Mallinson Elementary for Wednesday, June 8th. — Dale Herl (@DrDaleHerl) June 8, 2022

The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities reported roughly 100 customers without power in Wyandotte County. Independence Power and Light reported nearly 2,600 customers without power.

