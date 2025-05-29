'Everyone should carry naloxone': Douglas County sees spike in suspected opioid overdoses

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Between March 9 and May 10, eastern Kansas saw a cluster of suspected opioid overdoses with the majority of the spike concentrated in Douglas County, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health (LDCPH).

There were a total of 33 suspected opioid-related emergency department visits across eastern Kansas. Twenty of those emergency department visits took place in Douglas County and 22 of the individuals are Douglas County residents.

It's more than double what public officials typically see during the same time frame, according to LDCPH.

"I'd say it's concerning because lives are at risk," Jonathan Smith, executive director of LDCPH, said.

Smith said LDCPH wanted to inform the public of the spike and the resources available in case someone encounters an overdose. LDCPH offers free naloxone, often referred to as Narcan, at its location at 200 Maine Street in Lawrence.

Another resource in Douglas County is a free naloxone vending machine at the Lawrence Central Station Transit Center at 2314 Bob Billings Parkway. DCCCA, a nonprofit headquartered in Lawrence, oversees the machine.

"Everyone, everyone should carry naloxone," said Chrissy Mayer, chief community based services officer for DCCCA, said.

The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) calls naloxone a life-saving medication. The FDA first approved naloxone nasal spray for over-the-counter, non-prescription use in 2023.

"Once it went over-the-counter a few years ago, we saw a significant boom in requests coming through," Mayer said.

Mayer said DCCCA sent out 60,000 naloxone kits across Kansas in the past year.

"I think we can do more to break down the stigma," Mayer said. "Even if you have a naloxone kit, it doesn't mean you're using drugs, it means you want to be a helper."

Conversations about possible overdoses can help individuals prepare in case they encounter one, Smith and Mayer agreed.

Mayer encourages having that conversation with children.

"They (children) experiment, but experimentation shouldn't be a death sentence for young people and that's why we want parents to have naloxone," she said. "Kids make mistakes."

Mayer said she sent her children to college with nalaxone kits.

"Have naloxone, talk to them about how to help a friends, talk to them about the signs of an overdose," she said. "All those things can really help save a life."

Mayer said unintentional overdoses aren't uncommon.

"Even elderly people, who maybe they've had surgery recently, they were given an opioid for pain relief and maybe they took too many and need naloxone," she said.

Smith said it's not certain what caused the recent cluster of suspected opioid overdoses in eastern Kansas.

DCCCA will soon launch another free naloxone vending machine in Johnson County, according to Mayer. You can check out more of DCCCA's resources here.

