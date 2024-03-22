Everything you need to know to vote in the April 2 election

KANSAS CITY, Mo — On April 2, counties around Missouri will hold municipal elections. City council and school board races are on the ballots, and in Jackson County, voters will decide whether to pass the Royals and Chiefs stadiums sales tax.

Here's what you need to know if you plan to go vote.

WHERE AND WHEN TO VOTE

You can find your polling location on the Missouri Secretary of State website.

On election day, polling locations are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you must be allowed to vote.

Below is information on in-person no excuse voting and alternate voting locations for each county.

BUCHANAN COUNTY



In-person no excuse voting is available at the Buchanan County Clerk's Office from March 19 to April 1, 2024. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every weekday. It will also be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 30, and until 5 p.m. on Monday, April 1.

CLAY COUNTY



In-person no excuse voting is available at the office of Clay County Election Board from March 20 to April 1, 2024.

In addition to your assigned polling location, on election day, all registered voters in Clay County can vote at The VOTE CENTER located at MCC Campus 2601 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64156.

JACKSON COUNTY



Inside Kansas City limits, in-person no excuse voting is available from March 20 to April 1, 2024 at three locations:

The Shops on Blue Pkwy

4407 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd KCMO 64130

Weekdays – March 19-29: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 30: 8 a.m. to noon

Monday, April 1: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

United Believers Community Church

5600 E 112th Ter. KCMO 64134

Weekdays – March 19-29: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 30: 8 a.m. to noon

The Whole Person

3710 Main St. KCMO 64111

Weekdays – March 19-29: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 30: 8 a.m. to noon

Outside Kansas City limits, in-person no excuse voting is available at the Jackson County Election Board Office, 110 N. Liberty St, Independence, MO 64050, from March 20 to April 1, 2024. It is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 pm. The office will also be open the two Saturdays before the election, March 23 and March 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

JOHNSON COUNTY (MO)



In-person, no excuse voting is available at the Johnson County Courthouse Election Office, 300 N. Holden St, Warrensburg, MO 64093, from March 20 to April 1, 2024. It is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. It is also open Saturday, March 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Monday, April 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will be CLOSED on Friday, March 29.

RAY COUNTY



In-person no excuse voting is available at the Ray County Clerk's Office, 100 W Main St, Richmond, MO 64085, from March 20 to April 1, 2024. It is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office will also be open on Saturday, March 30 from 8 a.m. to noon.

WHAT TO BRING

In Missouri, you must present a valid, government-issued photo ID. Examples include a Missouri driver's license, a U.S. passport, or a military ID. Kansas City's Fountain Cards are not eligible to be used for voting.

If you forget to bring a photo ID, you can cast a provisional ballot. Your provisional ballot will be counted if one of two scenarios happen:



You return to your polling place on election day and show a valid ID Your signature matches the signature in the voter registry

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT?

Most voters can view a sample ballot by searching your name through this form on the Missouri Secretary of State website.

Sample ballots can also be viewed at your polling place or at the office of your local election authority.

ABSENTEE VOTING

The deadline to submit an absentee ballot request for the April 2, 2024 election has already passed. Absentee ballots must be received by the Election Office by 7 p.m. on election day. It can be returned by mail or in person.=

ACCESSIBLE VOTING

More information about accessibility accommodations is available on the Missouri Secretary of State website.

—