Excelsior man killed in 3-car crash on US 69

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Excelsior Springs man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 69 and North Jesse James Road shortly after 10:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Richard A. Dobbins, 30, was traveling westbound when he failed to stop at a lighted intersection and struck a 2012 Nissan, heading northbound on the passenger side. He then struck the front of a 2019 Chevy and overturned into a ditch.

Dobbins was ejected from a 2000 Dodge and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSHP.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

