Excelsior Springs man killed in 2-car crash on US 69

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Excelsior Springs man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 69 Sunday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Jeremiah J. Hanke, 32, was killed just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 69 at Stockdale Road, just northeast of Liberty.

Investigators determined Hanke was on Stockdale Road when he failed to yield and pulled into the path of a 2014 Kia.

Hanke's vehicle was struck on the passenger side.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia suffered moderate injuries and the passenger of the Kia was seriously injured.